Man stabbed in the head in 'distressing' aggravated burglary in Britwell

A 56-year-old man was stabbed in the head during an aggravated burglary in Britwell last week.

On Tuesday, February 12 at around 5.20pm, a man knocked at the door of a property in Calbroke Road.

The first victim, a 27-year-old man, went to the door where he was met by a man who assaulted him on the drive way.

On hearing the attack, the second victim, 56-year-old man came outside and tried to intervene.

Two other offenders, one of whom had a knife and the other a cosh, then started assaulting the first victim.

A 20-year-old woman assisted with getting the other two victims back inside and was punched in the face, but did not require hospital treatment.

The first victim sustained a dislocated shoulder and the second victim was stabbed in the head.

They both required hospital treatment and have since been discharged.

The first offender is a man in his mid-twenties, around 5ft 7ins tall of slim build with short dark hair.

The second suspect is a man in his early to mid-thirties, around 5ft 8ins tall of medium build with dark hair.

The final offender is a man in his early to mid-thirties, around 6ft tall of medium build with dark hair.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Zoe Batten of the Slough Investigation Hub, said: “This was a distressing incident for the victims involved and all three were injured.

“We would like anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward and speak to officers.

“If you have further information about this incident or have CCTV in the area at this time that could help with this investigation, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting reference 43190045808 or visit www.thamesvalley.police.uk/ro/report/ to make a report.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

A 22-year-old man from Uxbridge and a 32-year-old man of no fixed abode have been arrested on suspicion of assault and released on police bail until Wednesday, March 13.