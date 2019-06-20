In pictures: Celebratory dinner honours Slough's Windrush generation

The contribution of the Windrush generation to Slough has been honoured at a celebratory dinner.

The Windrush term is given to people who arrived in the UK from Caribbean countries between 1948 and 1971 to support British industry, the NHS and the Armed Forces.

But uproar was caused last year when the Government threatened to deport members of the generation for not having the correct paperwork despite living and working in the country for decades.

It has since declared an annual Windrush Day and made £500,000 of grants available for communities to hold commemorative and education events.

But an application to honour the Caribbean community of Slough did not receive funding so Langley resident Christina Brooks-Abraham helped organise an event for the senior community members.

She was supported by the Slough Dominica Association, AXA UK, and 5 Directions, with support from Slough Borough Council, the Anguilla Community Group, the St Kitts and Nevis Association and Slough Outreach.

Christina said: “We have got quite a large Diaspora that have been here since the 1950s so we thought it’s still important that we honour them.”

Those who settled in Slough found work on the Trading Estate with the town now boasting a diverse Caribbean community.

More than 90 people attended a dinner at the Britwell Centre on Saturday (June 15) including Lydia Simmons, the first black woman mayor in the UK and Slough’s first citizen from 1984 to 1985.

Guests were treated to a dinner by head chef Sandra Heywood serving traditional dishes including jerk chicken, curried mutton and kweyol fish.

The Boss and the Horsepower Band from Anguilla and dub poet Lennox Carty provided after dinner entertainment.