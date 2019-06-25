In pictures: Pooches steal the show at Britwell Summer Celebration

Pristine pooches stole the show at the Britwell Summer Celebration.

The event, organised by Slough Borough Council and Britwell Parish Council, saw the Parish Grounds decked out with stalls, fairground rides and a canine activity ring on Saturday.

Community group Slough DogsBody invited residents to enter their pets into a special dog show.

Prizes dished out included best Britwell hound, cutest puppy and best movement.

A pooch in a Lady Gaga-inspired gold outfit scooped the fancy dress competition.

Slough DogsBody chairman Lorraine Gibbons said: “We had German shepherds, Staffordshire bull terriers and cross breeds all having a great time.

“Events like this give us an opportunity to spread the message about responsible dog ownership.”

Thames Valley Police, The Evergreen Trust and HOME Slough also had stalls at the sun-drenched Parish Grounds.