Hundreds of pupils take part in 'Claycots Live' music festival

Pupils from one of Europe’s biggest primary schools took part in a festival of music and art workshops.

More than 400 children and staff from Claycots Primary School’s Town Hall site travelled to the Britwell campus for Claycots Live on Friday, June 28.

Youngsters took part in a carousel of workshops where they learnt about samba, Zumba and circus skills.

The event culminated with a performance on the school field where more than 1200 pupils sang together in six different languages, including British Sign Language.

Music teacher Jay Johannessen said: “Many wonderful memories were made on the day, but I think the part that most children will remember is the PE team dancing to Baby Shark.

“Special thanks to the Slough Music Service for providing the funds for the workshops and to Morgan Sindall who provided us with festival style toilets.”