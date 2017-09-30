Faiths come together to help the homeless and hungry in Burnham 

Volunteers from the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Slough and South Bucks helped the Catholic Parish of Our Lady of Peace church sort out clothing for those in need on Saturday, September 23.

Five members of the community helped volunteers from the church, in Lower Britwell Road, with clothing donations, which will be distributed through Slough-based homeless charity the London and Slough Run and Christian aid charity Mary’s Meals.

The group spent about four hours sorting through bags of clothing.

They were joined by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Slough and South Bucks president and Burnham parish councillor Atiq Bhatti.

He said: “We are fortunate that our youth have provided manpower.

“It’s always a privilege to give back to the local community and this is one way that the Muslim youth from our community do so.

“We’re happy to help. We’re at their disposal really, whenever they want us. It’s the least we can do to support them.”