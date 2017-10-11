Former BMX World Champion visits Burnham Grammar School

A former BMX World Champion visited Burnham Grammar School to speak to students about focus and how tackling the small things can help make big improvements.

The year eight students are part of the special Flying Geese project run by head of PE Mike Durose, a programme that aims to improve their achievement and behaviour in school.

Mike Mullen, former BMX World Champion and current UK Pro Half Pipe Champion, led a session that ranged from the students talking about their goals, to teamwork exercises, to then having a go on a small BMX course.

Mike will return to the school next month to see how the students have progressed, and if they have reached their behaviour targets set by Mr Durose, they will get to have a longer workshop learning BMX tricks.

Mr Durose said: “The students got a great deal out of the day and all seem motivated to keep behaviour points to a minimum and to try and gain as many achievement points as possible.

“Mike Mullen will be returning in November to check on the groups’ progress and make sure they are sticking to their goals.”

The visit took place on Thursday, September 28.