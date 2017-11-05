Work to begin on parking bays in Lynch Hill Lane

A councillor who campaigned for additional parking bays in Lynch Hill Lane has said she is happy work will finally begin on improvements.

Slough Borough Council (SBC) announced it will create additional bays for use on a first come, first serve basis at three sites along the road in a letter to residents last month.

Cllr Anna Wright (Con, Haymill and Lynch Hill) has been campaigning for the communal parking bays since 2014.

Anna said: “It’s been a long time coming really.

“The road gets quite congested and the spaces will help ease that congestion and make it safer for residents.

“I’m so happy and for residents it’s the first step in addressing other highways issues in the area.”

The work is due to begin during the second week of November between 8am-4pm and is expected to last 10 days.