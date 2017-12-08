Daughter says carers have neglected 88-year-old mum with Alzheimer's

A frustrated daughter has told of her 88-year-old mother’s struggle with care at home providers contracted by Slough Borough Council (SBC).

Alzheimer’s patient Joyce Woodley has had carers visit her Haymill Road home for more than eight years in which she has changed care providers about eight times.

Her daughter, Pam Sharp, a mother-of-one who lives in Pembrokeshire in Wales and visits every six weeks, blames SBC for hiring carers who she says have neglected her. She says one carer left her sitting naked on the settee of her home which had no central heating.

“I was absolutely livid, how could they leave someone sitting there naked in a cold house?” she said.

In 2013, under different carers, Mrs Sharp says one of her mother’s legs was ‘red hot’ and covered in sores and rashes, showing signs of cellulitis.

She was told carers were not allowed to administer plasters or aspirin before Mrs Woodley was taken to Wexham Park Hospital and put on a prescription of antibiotics. A few days later, she was back in hospital because a carer had stopped giving her medication, having assumed the rashes on her leg were caused by the antibiotics.

Cameras put up by Mrs Sharp in her mother’s house have shown carers frequently arriving at least an hour late.

In 2013 when reviewing CCTV footage, Mrs Sharp says she was shocked to see carers emptying out the dirty water from her commode into the sink, and then using it to soak a sponge to wash her.

Mrs Sharp says she complained and the carer was sent on a two day training course.

More recently, about six weeks ago, Mrs Sharp’s brother came to visit Mrs Woodley, whose husband Ken died 15 years ago, to find her with wet underwear and a smell of faeces filling the house.

Other complaints have included language barriers and a carer who mistakenly used a tumble dryer as a washing machine.

Mrs Sharp thinks ultimately the blame lies with SBC’s social services.

“To me, it’s like social services are ticking the boxes,” she added.

“In all the years and years dealing with social services has anybody even picked up the phone and said ‘how’s your mum doing?’

“It’s as if they don’t care. She’s 88-years-old, she needs respect.”

When asked why Mrs Sharp has not put her mother into a care home, she said she has heard horror stories about homes in the borough.

“Mum doesn’t know where she is now but there’s no way I want her in a care home around Slough.”

Fortunately, Pam says her mother’s two latest carers, from K Care Nursing Agency, have been treating her very well.

An SBC spokeswoman said members of the social care team were ‘horribly shocked’ to hear the allegations.

She added: “It’s concerning that they’ve had these worries and we’re going to do everything we can to make sure the outcome for mum can be as good as it can be.”

The team visited Mrs Woodley on Wednesday, and are assessing her care needs.

The team is in contact with the care agency to find out what has been happening and will be investigating the claims.