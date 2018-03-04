Burnham Youth Club to re-open in April

The youth club in Minniecroft Road is now scheduled to reopen in mid-April as Bucks County Council has started refurbishment works.

New chairman of the management committee, Paul Sherriff, said he was looking forward to getting the centre reopened and was pleased to announce that actor, Will Mellor, who lives in the village, has agreed to be a patron.

Paul said: “We’re still trying to find a youth leader and volunteers.

“And anyone who might have specialist skills in the area really, for example there’s a fantastic music studio at the club that we need help with, and a new netball coach.”

For anyone who maybe interested in volunteering email Paul at paulsherriff@hotmail.com