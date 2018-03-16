Crufts: Winners from Colnbrook, Burnham and Windsor

BURNHAM: A Hungarian Puli called Cordova Summer Breeze came in first place in the veteran bitch category.

The 12-and-a-half-year-old is something of a veteran of the dog show. Her entry saw her receive her third winning ribbon.

Owner Issy Butler, from Burnham, who has been entering the competition since the Eighties, said: “I was in a class with four others.

“I paraded her around the ring and you’re just hoping you win really. She is getting old now and that was quite a big achievement for her.

“Hopefully we will enter again next year.”

WINDSOR: A pet behaviour specialist and her eight-month-old kooikerhondje won an award on their debut at Crufts.

Sarah Whitehead’s puppy Quill finished first in the best puppy category of the Utility Group section after beating his litter sister in a head-to-head showdown.

Quill only qualified for the competition in January after enjoying success at the Manchester Championship Dog Show.

His trainer Sarah, from Windsor, who runs the Clever Dog Company, said: “The judges are looking for dogs that are active and healthy but they also need to have a great temperament as well.”

COLNBROOK: A dog groomer and her two-year-old poodle bagged the first place in the yearling bitch category on Sunday.

Afterglow Woman Vilander’s, whose pet name is Siri, stole the show at Birmingham’s NEC.

“I have a lot of dogs but Siri’s my favourite,” said trainer Vladislava Sakina, who moved to Coln-brook from Latvia two years ago.

Judges complimented Siri on her movement, physique and fur.

“I’ve entered Crufts three times so I hope next year I will still be there,” Vladislava added.