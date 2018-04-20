County council leader: Put 'name calling' aside in Bucks unitary debate

The leader of Bucks County Council has urged district council chiefs to join him in ‘making a pledge’ to avoid ‘personality driven criticisms’ and name calling as the council reorganisation debate rumbles on.

Cllr Martin Tett (Con, Little Chalfont and Amersham Common) also asked councils not to ‘spend hard-pressed taxpayers’ money’ on PR campaigns for rival proposals.

Last month the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, Sajid Javid, backed the county council’s proposals to scrap five councils in Bucks and create a single unitary authority.

District chiefs submitted a rival proposal for two unitary authorities in the county last year.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, April 12, Cllr Tett said: “I would like to invite district colleagues to make a pledge, along with myself, that over the remaining six weeks of this process for representations, we undertake, first of all to avoid any personality driven criticisms.

“This should be about the issues and the evidence.

“This shouldn’t be about name calling or bad mouthing any named individuals on any side of the debate.”

Cllr Tett added: “Secondly I would urge them not to use hard-pressed taxpayers’ money to fund public relations consultants, marketing consultants and those sort of external organisations, because taxpayers give us pounds to provide local services.

“What taxpayers really want is their bins emptied, their roads repaired, good schools and low council tax.”

However district leaders Katrina Wood, Nick Naylor and Isobel Darby have hit back, saying money spent on ‘raising awareness of this important issue is entirely justified’.

In a joint statement they added: “We think it’s really important that residents, businesses, public service organisations, community groups, voluntary groups and charities in Bucks are aware of what these changes could mean to them and that they have an opportunity until Friday, May 25 to give their views to the Government.”

Views can be submitted by email to sajid.javid@communities.gsi.gov.uk or in writing to Fry Building, 2 Marsham Street, London SW1P 4DF.