Priory School opens up SEND resource centre

Students and teachers celebrated the opening of Priory School’s new special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) resource base on Monday, April 16, writes Charlotte Heady.

Headteacher Jacqueline Laver and Slough Borough Council’s head of service for Special Educational Needs and Disability (SEND) Vikram Hansrani cut the ribbon to open the facility.

They were joined by representatives of from Slough Borough Council, Slough Urban Renewal (SUR), and builders Morgan Sindall Construction and Infrastructure, who toured the Orchard Avenue site.

The new centre has 60 places for students with education, health and care plans.

The building includes five classrooms, two group rooms, a sensory room and a large entrance foyer that can also be used as a library area.

Mrs Laver said: “We are absolutely delighted with our new resource base. Our children and staff are very excited.”

Lindsay Rotherforth, development manager at SUR, said: “Priory’s SEND resource is an exciting new addition to the school, delivering enhanced learning and teaching facilities benefiting both students and teachers.”