Firefighters called to two acre field fire in Burnham

04:51PM, Thursday 12 July 2018
Firefighters were called to a fire in a field near the George Pitcher Memorial Ground on Britwell Road this afternoon (Thursday).
The fire involved approximately two acres of grassland.
Two crews from Slough Fire Station were sent to the scene at 12.35pm and used four hose reels to put out the fire.
Firefighters were on the scene for just over an hour.
