    • Firefighters attend air conditioning unit leaking gas in Burnham Beeches

    Firefighters were sent to a property in Grove Road, Burnham Beeches, after an air conditioning unit started leaking gas.

    One crew from Beaconsfield Fire Station and two from Slough and Langley were sent to the scene at about 8.30pm on Wednesday night before firefighters isolated the electricity.

    No one was injured.

