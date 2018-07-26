Firefighters attend air conditioning unit leaking gas in Burnham Beeches

12:11PM, Thursday 26 July 2018
Firefighters were sent to a property in Grove Road, Burnham Beeches, after an air conditioning unit started leaking gas.
One crew from Beaconsfield Fire Station and two from Slough and Langley were sent to the scene at about 8.30pm on Wednesday night before firefighters isolated the electricity.
No one was injured.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
A body of a young male has been recovered from Slough’s Jubilee River.
At least five schools in Slough are closed today (Monday) because they have no water supply.