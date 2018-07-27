Second teenager arrested over attack on cat by youths in Burnham

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to an incident where a cat was believed to have been killed by a group of youths in Burnham.

Thames Valley Police arrested the teenager on suspicion of criminal damage and malicious communications. and he has since been released under investigation.

A voluntary interview also took place in relation to an 18-year-old man.

A 17-year-old boy who was also previously arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and malicious communications has also been released under investigation.

The force is continuing its investigation at this time.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 43180223902 or 43180223040, report it online at https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.