Buckinghamshire County Council makes reassurances over recycling centre consultation

Reassurances have been offered to Slough residents by Buckinghamshire County Council over concerns that the future of the Burnham household recycling centre in Crow Piece Lane.

An eight week public consultation on whether the council should close one or two of its household recycling centres closed today (Tuesday).

If two centres were to close, the Burnham site, which Slough Borough Council currently pays a contribution for its residents to use, is listed as a preferred centre to close.

The consultation also asked residents if they thought residents living outside Buckinghamshire County Council should be allowed to use its recycling sites.

The county council’s cabinet member for planning and environment Cllr Bill Chapple said: “When planning budgets and reviewing services, local authorities must primarily address the needs of their own residents, who elect the councillors and pay local taxes.

He said that if the Burnham site closed, Slough residents would still be able to visit the county council’s site in Langley under its existing arrangement with Slough Borough Council.

“They can of course also use the borough’s own household waste recycling centre at Chalvey,” he added.

Consultation feedback will be presented to the county council’s cabinet in December before a final decision is made.

Visit https://www.buckscc.gov.uk/services/waste-and-recycling/hrc-service-review/ for more details on the consultation.