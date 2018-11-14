Ahmadiyya Muslim community takes part in Burnham Remembrance Sunday ceremony

Members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Slough represented their faith at a Remembrance Sunday ceremony hosted by Burnham Royal British Legion.

More than 300 people were present including war veterans, councillors, community groups, faith groups and representatives from schools and scout groups.

Members from the Ahmadiyya Muslim community were asked to take part in the procession which began at the Royal British Legion office in Gore Road.

Marchers travelled through Burnham High Street to the memorial grounds just outside St Peter’s Church, where a wreath laying ceremony took place.

Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Slough president Atiq Ahmad Bhatti said it was ‘an incredible honour’ to lay a wreath on behalf of his community.

Members of youth association Majlis Khuddamul Ahmadiyya Slough marshalled for the ceremony.

This was the fifth consecutive year that members of the community had been given the opportunity to lay a wreath on Remembrance Sunday.

The association raised more than £5,500 over two weekends for the Royal British Legion through poppy sales.