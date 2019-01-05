Trust donation means children will be protected from danger

A £1,500 donation from the Louis Baylis Trust will ensure children in Burnham are clued up on the everyday dangers facing them.

Burnham Beeches Rotary Club (BBRC) is teaming up with High Wycombe-based charity ‘OK Our Kids’ to distribute a book – Watch Out – to all primary school pupils in its catchment area and near surrounds by April.

The book – produced by former officers at Thames Valley Police Tony Churchill and Claire Annison – is a child’s guide to dangers such as strangers, bullying and internet awareness, presented in a clear age-related chapter format for kids to learn when they feel appropriate.

The book costs £1 and there are 15 relevant schools in the Burnham Beeches Rotary area, meaning the total cost to provide every child there with one is £7,200.

BBRC member Ian Griffith explained how the club currently has £3,500 at its disposal, so was grateful to the Louis Baylis Trust for the grant to help the cause.

The club also received money from Burnham Parish Council, and will be fundraising to make up any balances.

“This book is of national importance – it contains subjects we hear about almost every day in the national and local press,” he said.

“This money will go towards providing the children in the schools we cover with free books. That is going to cost us £7,200.

“We have about £3,500 available so we needed some help. We started to look around – we approached Burnham Parish Council which gave us £700, and we approached the Louis Baylis Trust which gave us £1,500.

“We are grateful to the trust for helping us meet our objectives.”

The club hope to distribute the books to the schools by April, and eventually take it up with the Thames Valley Rotary district, in an effort to reach more children.