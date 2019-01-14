Couple to cycle across India for charity

The owner of an estate agency is cycling across India with his wife for charity.

Glenn Flegg, 64, who owns Glenn Flegg and Co in Burnham High Street, is set to do ‘Cycle Rajasthan’, with wife Elaine, 65,

The couple will cycle more than 310 miles (500km) across the Rajasthan region in northern India this winter, taking in the Taj Mahal and the pink city of Jaipur.

The pair are aiming to raise £2,000 for oesophageal cancer charity Ochre in memory of their friend Mark Butterfield, who was at school with Glenn.

Glenn said: “Over the years when we have lost friends we have said to their families that we are going to do a charity challenge on their behalf.”

This will be Glenn and Elaine’s 12th charity challenge.

To sponsor them visit: bit.ly/2AAFAa0