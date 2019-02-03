Consultation on closing E-ACT Burnham Park Academy begins

A consultation on closing E-ACT Burnham Park Academy began this week.

The potential closure of the mainstream secondary school follows a 63 per cent fall in pupil numbers since the academic year 2012-13.

Currently there are only 29 pupils in Year 7 when there is capacity for 160.

The public consultation formally opened on Wednesday (January 30) and will close on Friday, March 29.

A statement issued by the academy says that the views of everyone associated with E-ACT Burnham Park Academy ‘will be seriously considered before any final decision is made’.

The diminished number of pupils at the school has affected the funding it receives and subsequently ‘makes it very difficult to run’.

A statement reads: “The academy has struggled to deliver significant educational improvement and has been judged to require special measures by Ofsted.”

The academy is proposing that the site would remain open for Year 11 pupils until September 2019 so that they can continue with their GCSEs.

All other students from years seven to ten are guaranteed places at Bourne End E-Act Academy.

Find out more about the consultation and how to take part at burnhamparkacademy.e-act.org.uk/consult