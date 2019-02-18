Man charged with 2003 murder of Daniel Higgins in Burnham  

05:32PM, Monday 18 February 2019
A 39-year-old man has been charged with a historic murder in Burnham.
Jamil Khalid, of Cooper Way, Slough, was arrested yesterday (Sunday) and was charged today (Monday) with one count of murder, one count of manslaughter, one count of false imprisonment and one count of section 18 GBH.
The charges are in relation to the murder of Daniel Higgins, 18, in Thirlmere Avenue, Burnham on November 9, 2003.
Khalid has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Reading Crown Court on Wednesday, February 20.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
A yellow warning for snow and ice has been issued for the Royal Borough and the rest of the South-east.
Three boys were arrested by Thames Valley Police following reports that a 14-year-old boy had been assaulted at Slough and Eton School on Friday.