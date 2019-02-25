Elderly cyclist in serious condition after collision in Burnham

A cyclist in his eighties is in a serious condition in hospital after being involved in a traffic collision in Burnham yesterday (Sunday).

At about 2.10pm a collision occurred between a grey Vauxhall Corsa and a man on a pedal cycle on the junction between Burnham Lane and Lower Britwell Road, known as the Five Points crossroads.

The cyclist suffered head injuries as a result of the collision and was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford where he remains in a serious condition.

The driver of the Corsa was uninjured. No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Investigating officer, PC Colin Riley said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who saw the Vauxhall Corsa or the cyclist prior to the collision or witnessed the collision itself.

“We would also ask anyone who may have dash-cam footage if the collision to please come forward.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or visit www.thamesvalley.police.uk/ro/report quoting reference 43190058740.