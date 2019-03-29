Grieve to be challenged at Tory party AGM

Beaconsfield MP Dominic Grieve is due to be challenged at his constituency party’s annual general meeting tonight (Friday), with calls from Tories for him to resign.

More than 100 Conservative members are due to gather at the Crowne Plaza in Gerrards Cross at 7.30pm to oppose a confidence vote taking place via a secret ballot.

Pro-EU Grieve previously said he had ‘never felt more ashamed’ to be a Tory after Prime Minister Theresa May slammed MPs for not backing her Brexit deal.

The group opposing him, ‘Bcca Democracy’, has enough signatures for a ‘special general meeting’ calling for Grieve and his committee’s resignation – if he refuses to quit.

Grieve said on Wednesday: “Members of the association are fully entitled to come and express their views. [The group] claim to have 100 members – I do not know if that is true.

“I am well aware that Brexit is proving to be a very divisive issue and it is likely it will be raised at the AGM, and as usual I will be available to reply to all questions.

“I have been the MP [for Beaconsfield] for 22 years and am very grateful for the support that has been given.”