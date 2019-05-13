Fly tippers in Bucks pay out £1 million since 2004

Fly tippers in Buckinghamshire have had to pay out £1 million since 2004 after a Burnham man was prosecuted.

Marcin Zbigniew Seweryn, 40, of Eastfield Road, Burnham, marked the milestone when he pleaded guilty to fly tipping in a case heard at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, May 1.

Magistrates handed Seweryn a fine, costs and a victim surcharge totalling more than £2,300, meaning the Waste Partnership for Buckinghamshire has passed the £1 million mark in the amounts fly tippers have had to pay out through prosecution for illegal dumping.

The court heard that on the afternoon of November 3, 2018 at about 2pm, a surveillance camera in Allerds Road, Burnham, captured images of carpet and underlay waste being dumped by a man from the back of a van.

Officers from the Waste Partnership for Buckinghamshire traced the vehicle registration to a company in Burnham.

On being contacted, the company confirmed the driver’s identity, and Seweryn was asked to come for interview at Slough Police Station.

Although he initially denied any involvement, Seweryn fully admitted dumping the waste once he saw the evidence of the surveillance images.

He explained that the carpet had been ruined when a fish tank had been accidentally broken at his home. He had taken the waste to the nearby household recycling centre, but was told he needed to obtain a free digital permit as he was using a commercial van – but had then found himself too busy to do so.

He was reluctant to take the carpet home for fear of upsetting his wife, so in order to avoid the necessity of obtaining the free digital permit, he deposited the waste at the roadside with the claimed intention of returning with his car, picking up the waste, and taking it back to the household recycling centre.

The Magistrates fined Seweryn £1,507 for dumping the waste, and ordered him to pay £705.30 in clean-up, investigation and legal costs. A victim surcharge of £150 was also ordered against him - making thetotal to pay £2.362.30

Mike Smith, cabinet member for environment at Chiltern District Council and chairman of the Waste Partnership for Buckinghamshire, said: "This million pound milestone marks the ongoing commitment of all of the Waste Partnership for Buckinghamshire's member authorities to fight waste crime together through a zero-tolerance approach.

“We will prosecute waste crime whenever possible, whether it's the fly tippers themselves or those that fail in their duty of care to ensure that their waste is disposed of responsibly. This case is the 707th successful prosecution since the zero-tolerance policy was brought in in 2003."

Bill Chapple OBE, cabinet member for planning and environment at Buckinghamshire County Council, said: "I'd like to congratulate our waste enforcement team who investigate fly tipping cases on behalf of the Waste Partnership.

“Through their dedication and diligence we have a fly tipping prosecution rate that is 16 times better than the national average, sending a very clear warning not to dump rubbish illegally in Buckinghamshire."