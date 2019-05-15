Burnham Donkey Derby on the bank holiday weekend

The 28th annual Burnham Donkey Derby will provide plenty of entertainment on the bank holiday weekend.

Organised by the Rotary Club of Burnham Beeches, it will take place at Burnham Park in Priory Road on Saturday, May 25 from noon. It’s not just a chance to take a ride on a donkey or watch the races, the community and charity event includes a host of other entertainment.

The Azure Theatre School and Pop Goes the Choir will perform and Traylen’s Funfair will provide the rides.

There will be stalls run by sports clubs, youth groups, charities, crafts, local businesses and community groups and there will be plenty of refreshments.

The programme also includes prize competitions for children.

Find out more at www. burnhamdonkeyderby.co.uk