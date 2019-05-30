Pop Goes the choir sing in the Costa Blanca

Musical fundraisers Pop Goes the Choir (PGTC) was singing in the Spanish sunshine earlier this month.

Twenty-six of its 120 members were in Torreviega on the Costa Blanca over the early May bank holiday weekend to sing at a charity event.

Choir founder Matthew Ash said: “Singing songs from our extensive repertoire, the choir entertained young and old, receiving a standing ovation.

“Between gigs the popsters chilled by the pool, walked along the beach, and ate fine food.

“It’s the third trip there and we look forward to performing there in the future.”

Other charitable performances by the group this year have included a film night event at Pinewood Studios for Wexham Park Hospital in February.

They also contributed £1,502 to the total £13,357 raised at the fundraising evening which preceded the annual sleep-out in April organised by the Windsor Homeless Project.

Choir member Tracey Keilty said: “We had lots of fab reviews and people catching me telling me how fantastic we were bringing such an upbeat feeling to the whole crowd.”

PGTC also performed at the Donkey Derby this weekend and will be at the Burnham Park Festival at Burnham Park Hall on Saturday, June 15.

Find out more at www.popgoesthechoir.net/