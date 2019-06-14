Thousands expected for the annual Burnham Festival

A bigger and better Burnham Festival is being planned for a return on Saturday.

The annual event, running between 1pm and 10.30pm, will now be held at Burnham Park after becoming too big for the village green, when more than 3,000 people attended.

An estimated 5,000 people are expected at this year’s celebration.

The free event will include live music on two stages, hosting sets from local musicians and bands.

Attendees will also be treated to 10 food vendors, two bars, a real ale beer tent and a range of stalls.

Children will get the chance to enjoy a bungee trampoline, bouncy castles, zorbing, and various small games stalls.

The event will also be hosting a ticketed VIP tent.

Louise Hayday, general manager at Burnham Park Hall, said: “It’s a community festival aimed at families. It’s free to attend, so come down and enjoy yourself.”

For more information visit: www.burnhamfestival.co.uk