In pictures: Thousands turn out for the annual Burnham Festival

Live music and plenty of food and drink was on offer as thousands turned out for this year’s Burnham Festival on Saturday.

The annual event, ran at Burnham Park, was bigger and better than ever, with an estimated 4,000 excited people in attendance.

Festival goers enjoyed live music on two stages from local musicians and bands with the fun running from 1pm to 10.30pm.

The main stage hosted nine acts including !daft!, Pop Goes the Choir, Relapse, and cover band Casual Madness, while the Acoustic Stage, known as ‘The Acoustic Zone’ saw 12 acts including Dan Pryde, Mark Benton and Floral Fires.

Two bars, a real ale tent and 10 food concessions meant visitors were spoilt for choice.

A host of mixed stalls, including two from The Wildlife Trust and the Dash Charity gave people the opportunity to mingle and get some information.

Children also got the chance to enjoy activities including zorbing, a bungee trampoline, bouncy castles and various small games stalls.

Louise Hayday, general manager at Burnham Park Hall said: “It went really well – we had no noise complaints at all which is always nice, and all the positives, everything was positive so far I haven’t seen any negative feedback whatsoever.

“[I would like] to thank everybody that came out though the weather wasn’t great but Burnham people turned out in their masses and had a great time which makes all the hard work worthwhile.”

Organisers are already seeking businesses to sponsor next year’s event. See www.burnhamfestival.co.uk for information.