Police appeal for witnesses after a man was assaulted in Burnham

Thames Valley Police has issued an urgent appeal for witnesses after a man was left with head and facial injuries following an attack in Burnham.

The victim got into a verbal argument with another male at the Old Five Bells Pub in Church Street at around 11pm on Friday, June 14.

This led to a physical altercation involving other members of the public, which saw the man punched and kicked in the head by numerous offenders, one of whom kicked a bar stool into the victim’s head.

The offenders are all described as white males of medium build, in their 40s, wearing smart clothing.

The 31-year-old victim suffered cuts to his head and face, as well as cuts to his inner ear which needed hospital treatment.

He has been discharged.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Vicky Bygrave of Force CID based at Aylesbury police station said: “This was a violent altercation in which one man suffered some significant facial and head injuries.

“I am appealing to anybody who was in the area on Friday evening who believes that they may have witnessed this incident to contact the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43190179943.

“I believe a number of people would have still been in the vicinity at the time of the incident, and so if anybody has any mobile phone, CCTV or dash-cam footage from the area, please also get in touch.

“If you don’t wish to speak directly with police, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or make a report online.”