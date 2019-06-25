Council seeks to evict 'unauthorised encampments' in Burnham Park

03:10PM, Tuesday 25 June 2019
Buckinghamshire County Council is attempting to evict ‘unauthorised encampments’ in Burnham Park.
Vehicles arrived in Burnham Park in the early hours of Friday morning, a statement by Burnham Neighbourhood Watch said.
The group has taken ‘possession of a large area of the park’, the neighbourhood watch said.
The statement added that Burnham Neighbourhood Watch are liaising with Thames Valley Police to ensure there is a regular police presence in the park.
A spokesman at Buckinghamshire County Council said: "Having followed the formal process for dealing with unauthorised encampments, Buckinghamshire County Council has now applied to the court for an eviction order in respect of the encampment in Burnham Park, and we are awaiting a date for the hearing."
