St Peter's Church to host summer fair and concert this weekend

St Peter’s Church in Burnham is gearing up for an action-packed agenda of events this weekend.

The church, which is celebrating its annual St Peter’s Week this week with a host of activities, is set to kick-off its weekend events with a summer fair on Saturday.

The popular annual event, organised by Ruth Lewis of Spearhead to raise money for the church, will run from 11am to 2pm, with around 300 people expected to attend.

Visitors will be treated to a delicious barbeque, homemade cake and refreshments, as well as a host of community and church stalls, games, Tombola, Crafts, Trash or Treasure and a Teddy Bear Zip Wire.

The church puppet group, Puppets 4 All, will also be putting on a performance for attendees at the free to enter event.

Raffle tickets are currently on sale for £1 until Saturday when a lucky winner will be chosen to receive a £50 John Lewis voucher, while a host of drinks, food and pamper hampers will also be given to other winners.

The event is aiming to raise £1,500 and has already received a host of donations from businesses on Burnham High Street.

Pam Rogers, church warden at St Peter’s Church, said: “It’s our main fundraising event and we’re praying for good weather and for lots of people to come and visit.”

The week will come to a close on Sunday with a concert celebrating summer at 6.30pm.

The concert, officially known as ‘A Celebration of Summer in Nine Readings and Music at St Peter’s Church’, was organised by lay minister Ian Fordyce.

The exciting event which is being held for the first time will feature a mixture of biblical readings, poetry and hymns including one covering popular Robbie Williams track ‘Angels’.

Choirs from Burnham Grammar School and St Peter’s Primary School will also attend the special celebration, singing alongside the church’s own choir.

The free to enter community event is expected to be attended by around 200 people and will give attendees the opportunity to purchase refreshments during the interval in the Cornerstone café.

Discussing the event, Pam said: “We’re excited to invite the local community to celebrate summer time at St Peter’s with music and readings.”

Raffle tickets can be purchased at Cornerstone at St Peter’s Church. Visit: http://www.stpetersburnham.org/index.html for more information.