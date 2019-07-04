St Peter's pupils record a CD with Christian charity iSingPOP

Pupils at St Peter’s CofE Primary school in Burnham enjoyed a week of dancing and singing, whilst working with Christian charity iSingPOP.

The project, funded by the school’s PTA, saw children spend the first three days of the week learning seven different Christian songs, including ‘Fighting for Love’, as well as a host of dance moves.

On Thursday morning, iSingPOP, a charity which gives children the opportunity to learn, perform and record songs, brought in

recording equipment, allowing the children to record their own CD of songs which they could later order. The week concluded with two concert services at 2pm and 6pm at St Peter’s Church in Burnham, where the whole school performed the songs and dances they had learnt.

Lesley Blount, head teacher at St Peter’s CofE Primary School, said ‘the week was a huge success and the children loved every minute’.

She said:“This is the second time we have welcomed iSingPOP to our school and we thoroughly enjoyed every moment of the week.

“Chris our trainer has been an absolute inspiration, to both children and staff and we look forward to playing our CD when it arrives.”