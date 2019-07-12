Hundreds enjoy summer fair and concert service at St Peter's Church

Community members turned out in their hundreds to enjoy two days of fun at St Peter’s Church on Saturday, June 29 and Sunday, June 30.

The church celebrated its annual St Peter’s Week and held a summer fair on the Saturday, where more than 300 church and community members enjoyed a barbecue, refreshments and homemade cakes as well as a host of stalls, games, tombola, crafts, trash or treasure and two performances by church group Puppets 4 All.

Children were treated to a teddy zip wire, in which their teddy bears would travel down a zip wire, running from the top of the bell tower to the church yard – earning them a certificate.

The popular event, organised by Ruth Lewis of church group Spearhead, raised more than £1,500 for the church.

The winners of the raffle also got to take home a host of prizes including a £50 John Lewis voucher, as well as drinks, food, chocolate and pamper hampers, all donated by businesses in Burnham high street.

More than 200 metres of bunting was also made by the church congregation, which will now travel to Lighthouse and the Forget Me Not residential homes in Burnham for their summer party.

Pam Rogers, church warden at St Peter’s Church, said: “It was a very successful day and we were blessed with sunshine and lots of people coming our way.”

Festivities came to a close on Sunday with local schools joining the congregation to take part in a concert service to celebrate summer.

The concert – officially known as ‘A celebration of Summer in Nine Readings and Music at St Peter’s Church’ – and organised by lay minister Ian Fordyce, featured a host of biblical readings, poetry and a host of hymns.

Choirs from Burnham Grammar School and St Peter’s Primary School joined the church choir, it’s band Keynotes and the Gore Ringers to cover a rendition of the popular Robbie William’s song Angels.

An estimated 250 people attended the free inaugural event, all enjoying soft drinks and Pimms in the church.

Pam added: “It was just fantastic because we had young children singing and doing readings and playing instruments, and then we had older people as well so really it was very multigenerational.

“It was a very joyful occasion, which we’re hoping to make an annual event.”