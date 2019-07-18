In pictures: Visitors enjoy live entertainment and stalls at Burnham Village Fete

About a thousand fete goers were treated to live entertainment, a dog show and a day of eating and drinking as the Burnham Village Fete returned for another year on Saturday.

The popular event was organised by the Burnham Community Association with the help of a £500 grant from the Louis Baylis Trust and saw visitors enjoy singing and dancing with Pop Goes the Choir and The Mellor Dance School from noon until 4pm.

Traylen’s fun fair gave visitors the chance to enjoy some exciting rides, while the dog show, which had more than 90 entrants, saw dogs compete in a host of categories including the waggiest tail, most like its owner and best rescue dog.

Attendees were also treated to a host of stalls from charities and organisations, such as the Burnham Afternoon Townswomen’s Guild, whose craft club also knitted yards of colourful streamers and figures which were strewn across railings, gates and trees as part to advertise the guilds.

Alongside a beer and prosecco tent, provided by Burnham Parish Council, fete goers also took part in the popular Village Treasure Hunt, which this year was also open to adults.

The fundraising event will support the Burnham Community Association’s charitable activities which include activities for the elderly, the village information point, based at Burnham Library, and the village minibus.

Andrew Strathdee, chairman of the fete committee, said: “We thought it was probably one of the best ones we’ve had in recent years, the weather was good, we had the dog show and was excellent.

“So as far as we are concerned it was a very positive day.

“We’ve had a very positive response from people who attended and from stallholders so we think that it was a worthwhile thing to have done.”