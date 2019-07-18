Healthwatch Bucks to celebrate 'great care' in the county at launch event   

Healthwatch Bucks is celebrating great care across the county at the launch of its annual report on Tuesday, July 23.

The event, taking place at 6.30pm at Stoke Mandeville Stadium, will see the organisation celebrate its achievements, whilst also announcing the winner of their Kindness in Care competition.

The independent non-profit organisation, helping to ‘make a difference in local health and social care services’, will also be presenting the work they have done over the year, whilst also giving out prizes.

The event will see a host of guest speakers including Imelda Redmond, national director of Healthwatch England, Sian Roberts, Bucks Mental Health and Learning Disability Clinical director and Carole Knight, Community Nurse of the Year 2018.

Thalia Jervis, chief executive of Healthwatch Bucks, said: “This is a wonderful opportunity to share the things people tell us about local health and social care.

“We got so many moving entries for our competition. They were about doctors, nurses, paramedics, receptionists, and carers. It was a tough choice to pick just six winners.”

For more information, visit: www.healthwatchbucks.co.uk/annual-report-launch, or call 01844348839.