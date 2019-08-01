Burnham is named Buckinghamshire's best kept village 2019

The prestigious Pushman Cup will be awarded to the village after it was named Buckinghamshire’s best kept village 2019.

The Burnham Parish Council submission has won in the 3,000+ population category, scoring 88/100 after being judged on features such as parks, the village green, playground, war memorial and floral displays.

The accolade follows the parish council’s efforts to improve various facilities in the village, including installing a new path and running track in Burnham Park, refurbishing the war memorial, installing outdoor table tennis tables and defibrillators and putting up new bunting in the High Street.

Other work included renovating the village playgrounds, revamping the trim trail at the George Pitcher Memorial Ground, refurbishing the public toilets and benches, setting up community litter-picking initiatives, repainting and clearing the village.

Parish clerk Sheridan Jacklin-Edward said: “We were thrilled to receive the award, and it’s testament to all the hard work of the council, both councillors and staff, especially the deputy clerk, Tabish Wazir, and our groundsmen, Jim Wotherspoon, Tim Garrett, and Tom Shakespeare, who’ve worked so hard to keep our parks, playgrounds, and other facilities looking so good.”

The cup will be presented by the Lord Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire, Sir Henry Aubrey-Fletcher, at a ceremony at Burnham Park Hall on Saturday, September 14.