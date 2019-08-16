SITE INDEX

    • School lease reverts back to Buckinghamshire County Council

    The lease of the now-closed E-ACT Burnham Park Academy is set to revert back to Buckinghamshire County Council.

    In a statement a spokesman said: “With the closure of the Burnham E-Act Academy, the lease will revert to the local authority.

    “We will be looking to utilise the site effectively and our first priority will be to ensure that the long term educational future of children in the area is secure.”

