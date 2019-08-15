In pictures: More than 1,200 compete in Burnham Beeches Half Marathon and 10k

More than 1,200 runners descended on Burnham Beeches to take part in the annual Burnham Beeches Half Marathon and 10k on Sunday.

The events, which began at 9.15am at Caldicott School, saw competitors run through the shaded Burnham Beeches woodland as well as a series of closed roads and trails before returning to the school.

Race director Tony Clish said: “Thanks to local residents for being understanding, we communicated with them through signage and we also did some Facebook ads so people would see the route and timings for closure.”

About 100 volunteers from Burnham Joggers and Wheelers Society (JAWS) and Burnham Beeches Rotary Club helped on the day acting as marshals, while JAWS manned the water stations around the course.

Runners were treated to a dip in the swimming pool at Caldicott School after the races, while physiotherapists were on hand to give massages before and after.

All race finishers received a shirt with the names of the first 1,000 entrants and a medal, celebrating the three events organised.

The half marathon was won by James Samson of Datchet Dashers in 1h14m15s, while David Lee, also of Datchet Dashers, took first place in the 10k 34m58s.

Trophies were also awarded to the male and female winners of both the half marathon and 10k and the winners of each age category in both events.

Mr Clish added: “We welcome runners from all across the South-east and its an honour to let people run through such a beautiful area.

“It being the 39th running of the half marathon, Burnham Joggers are very proud to put on such a prestigious event.”