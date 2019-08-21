Bluebird care hold health and wellbeing day for staff in Burnham

A homecare provider in Burnham held their third health and wellbeing day on Thursday.

Burnham-based Bluebird care held the event in a bid to encourage staff to bring a moment of calm to their busy lives.

The day saw them receive information and take part in demonstrations about mindfulness, massage, yoga, food and diet.

The organisation also provided staff with goody bags featuring first aid kits, nutrient-rich snacks, healthy recipes, health-based competitions and water bottles.

Anne Inglis, managing director at Bluebird Care said: “We want to bring more awareness to health and wellbeing in a friendly, accessible way and benefit our wonderful care staff by aiding their work/life balance.

By addressing stress resilience, nutrition, relaxation and happiness we believe we can do more to help support our valued employees lead a healthy lifestyle.”

Cindy Inglis, operations director at Bluebird Care added, “We plan to hold these sessions periodically throughout the year so that as many of our care staff as possible can have the opportunity to participate.

“We are extremely grateful to everyone who gave their time so freely and for making the day so special for so many of our carers.

“Huge thanks also goes to our local health food store, Squirrels, who greatly assisted on the day with the provision of water bottles and healthy snacks - we couldn’t have done it without such great support.”