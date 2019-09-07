Lions club of Burnham set to host a wellbeing day next Saturday

A charity in Burnham is organising a ‘Wellbeing Day’ for the community on Saturday, September 14.

The Lions Club of Burnham are set to host the free drop-in event to promote health and wellbeing within Burnham and surrounding areas, including Maidenhead, Slough and Windsor.

The event running from 10am to 2.30pm at Burnham Park Hall, off Windsor Lane, will feature more than 20 organisations involved in wellbeing and health, providing information on their offerings, arts, crafts, walking football, demonstrations in Tai Chi and of hearing dogs and various talks on stress, hearing and how to quit smoking.

Refreshments will also be provided by Burnham and Taplow Guiding.

For more information visit www.burnhamlions.org.uk/index.html