Burnham FC manager pays tribute to bar and events manager who died last month

The manager of Burnham FC has paid to tribute to the club’s bar and events manager, who died last month.

News broke of the death of Micky Jaffa, who had been at Burnham FC for five years, from a heart attack on Wednesday, August 21.

It came just three weeks after the club’s player Luca Skivington, who was also the son of chairman Glenn Skivington, died in a car crash.

Speaking to the Advertiser, Paul Shone, Burnham FC manager, said it was ‘shocking’ and ‘absolutely dreadful’ for the club to lose Micky, who lived in Beacons-field, after the death of Luca.

He added: “[He was] a loveable, likeable character, who ran the club on the catering side and the bar side and someone again who will be sadly missed and the club are deeply saddened by the news that came through to us on Wednesday morning.”

In a tweet, Burnham FC said: “Sad news from the club. Micky Jaffa, our bar and events manager, sadly passed away on Wednesday morning.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with his son Sammy and the family.”

Replying to the tweet, Mark Bartley, the manager of Marlow FC, said: “Wow, so sorry to hear that. I literally spoke to him about three weeks ago.

“Unbelievably tough [time] for all at the club after recent events and thoughts are with you all.”

Adam Nolan, manager of Burnham FC juniors, added: “My thoughts are with his family and the club. Such an unfortunate time.

“I was only talking to him last week about his plans to help us at @FCBurnhamJunior.

“He was always so accommodating to us.”

To donate towards Micky’s funeral visit www.gofundme.com/f/micky-jaffa039s-funeral-fundraiser