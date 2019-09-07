SITE INDEX

    • Development company launch competition to name new Burnham project

    A company that builds retirement apartments has launched a competition for the community to name its new development in Burnham.

    Churchill Retirement Living is encouraging people to come up with a name for its complex of 46 new privately-owned one and two bedroom apartments in Britwell Road.

    The winner of the competition, which closes on Monday, September 30, will receive £100 from the company, and the winning name will appear on the development and marketing information.

    To enter the competition, email anne.scherrer@crl.co.uk with the proposed name and reason along with your name, address and phone number, or post it to Anne Scherrer, Burnham Naming Competition, Freepost, Churchill Retirement Living.

