Burnham Household Recycling Centre to remain open

The village’s household recycling centre (HRC) is set to remain open following a decision a Bucks County Council’s (BCC) cabinet on Monday.

The decision not to close the under-threat centre, in Crow Piece Lane, comes after money-saving arrangements introduced by the cabinet earlier this year proved successful.

Changes to the council’s household recycling centres were introduced in April and included a reduction in opening days, charges for non-household waste and the closure of a centre in Bledlow.

Despite the closure being halted at Burnham HRC, opening days will continue to be reduced, alongside Chesham and Rabans Lane in Aylesbury. The site will be closed on Wednesday and Thursdays.

Bill Chapple, cabinet member for planning and environment, said: “Back in January, these were tough changes to introduce, particularly the charges for non-household waste, and we knew they would not be popular.

“That said, we are on track to achieve the cost savings that I needed to make over the longer term, so I’m delighted we can keep Burnham open.

“Following a huge communication exercise to advise residents of the changes earlier in the year, we saw a 50 per cent increase in what would become chargeable waste coming into the sites during March before the deadline.

“We therefore knew we would be playing catch-up and, although income remains lower than initially modelled, we are seeing a steady return as we and local residents get used to the new system.”