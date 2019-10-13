Council open survey on Buckinghamshire Household Recycling centres

Residents’ views are being sought on household recycling centres in the county.

The annual survey aims to inform Buckinghamshire County Council of what is working well, what could be improved and how the recycling centres are being used.

Questions include how often residents visit a site, which site they usually use, how familiar they are with the permit scheme and what their understanding is of the new policy to charge for non-household items.

The survey, which runs until Thursday, October 31, can be found at: www.snapsurveys.com/wh/s.asp?k=156958655534