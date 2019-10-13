Community members enjoy a day of planting in Burnham

About 30 members of the community and organisations spent the day gardening at Burnham Parish Council’s community planting day on Saturday.

The event, organised by the parish council and facilitated by Chiltern Rangers, saw attendees planting hedgerow, bulbs, plants, and seeding in a bid to encourage wildlife.

The day, which took place in the area between Opendale Road and St Peter’s Close, is part of Project 57, the scheme to brighten up Footpath 57.

The footpath has been known for anti-social behaviour.

The transformation of the wooded area into a wild play area is almost complete. with only the climbing bars to be installed.

The event was attended by groups including 1st Taplow and Hitcham Brownies, 1st Burnham Brownies, 2nd Burnham Guides and 1st Burnham and Taplow Rangers.

Leila Ashraf-Carr of Chiltern Rangers, said: “It was wonderful to be able to facilitate a day of planting and community engagement – a hedgerow, lots of wildflower seeds and bulbs were planted and sown, as well as aquatic plants along the margin of the new stream.

“We hope everyone enjoys this new outdoor space – a huge thank you to everyone who worked so hard on Saturday, it couldn’t have been done without them all."

Annie Arscott, clerk at Burnham Parish Council, said: “We were delighted at the response from members of the community and especially the youngsters who came to plant, sow and dig last Saturday and want to thank all those who came along to support this project.

“We're particularly grateful to Leila and Tony from the Chiltern Rangers who facilitated the day. I also want to thank all those who donated various items that included plants and bulbs and a big thank you to the Secret Garden for sending various items to enable us to make ‘bug hotels’.