Slough man sentenced after owning up to fly-tipping in Burnham

A 33-year-old man from Slough has been sentenced after finally owning up to fly-tipping in Burnham.

Navjot Singh, 33 of Long Furlong Drive, admitted fly-tipping in two different places on land off Allerds Road in Burnham on Thursday, May 16.

The court heard that, on the evening in question, a surveillance camera captured household waste being dumped twice from a car by an unaccompanied man.

Officers from Waste Partnership for Buckinghamshire, traced the vehicle back to Singh.

Singh said he stopped had stopped at the site to change the wheel on his car, but when met with the surveillance images, he claimed the person dumping the waste was a relative who had used his car without his permission.

But after being asked why his relative travelled from their home in Hounslow to Slough to borrow his car, then drive back to Hounslow to collect household waste and drive back to Burnham to dump it, Singh admitted he had dumped the waste.

Mr Singh pleaded guilty to fly-tipping at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, September 11 and was told to pay a total of £2,150, consisting of £1,720 for dumping the waste, a £260 contribution towards the clean-up, investigation and legal costs, and a victim surcharge of £170.

Bill Chapple, Buckinghamshire County Council’s cabinet member for planning and environment, said: “The household waste this man chose to fly tip could have been taken free of charge to his local household recycling centre.

“Thanks to our fly tipping surveillance cameras he was caught in the act, and now finds himself with a hefty sum to pay – and a criminal record.”