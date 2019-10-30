Video: Burnham church holds ceremony welcoming new vicar

About 250 attendees watched as St Peter’s Church welcomed its new vicar during a ceremony on Wednesday, October 16.

Reverend Janet Minkkinen, 56, was installed during the service, conducted by the Bishop of Buckingham, Rev Alan Wilson, and the Archdeacon of Buckingham, Rev Guy Elsmore.

During the ceremony Rev Minkkinen was handed the keys to the church and invited to ring the church bell.

Representatives from organisations including Burnham Parish Council, Burnham Health Promotions Trust, Burnham Lighthouse, and Friendly Bombs theatre company attended the ceremony.

Mrs Minkkinen, who was born in Windsor, has spent the last five years as vicar of St Andrew’s, Cippenham and said her move was a ‘calling by God’.

Speaking at the ceremony, Rev. Alan Wilson said: “Janet, it's so lovely to welcome you to Burnham. Knowing that you know Burnham a bit already the people in Burnham know you already from your ministry within this group of churches.

“But there was an X Factor as you came to meet us to talk about your sense of calling to this job. Something shone through from your heart about what you could bring to this.

“I think that sense of calling that there is a special life to be lived here for God, that there are all sorts of possibilities and connections to be made.”

Mrs Minkkinen told the Advertiser: “It was just lovely to see so many people from different areas in the community, [and] different organisations there.

“The calling to St Peter’s was just so strong that I had to come here and I came to the interview and I didn’t even think I would get the job.

“[But] everything clicked, I matched what they wanted.”