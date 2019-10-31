Burnham Grammar School students compete for awards at Lonza

Students from Burnham Grammar School spent the day giving presentations in a bid to win an award during their visit to Lonza in Slough on Friday, October 18.

The group of GCSE and A-Level students were given an introduction into Lonza’s research, work and aims by Graham Otter and Emily Wheeler-Jones, before giving their own presentations on areas of scientific research they were interested in.

Junior scientists worked in pairs to deliver presentations on topics such as global warming and nanotechnology.

Senior scientists then gave presentations on topics including Alzheimer’s.

The day concluded with an award ceremony, which saw the judges, consisting of Dr Andrew Gillespie, headteacher of Burnham Grammar School, David Page, senior group leader at Lonza and Graham Otter, senior manager, award prizes based on the students’ presentations.

The winners of junior scientist of the year were Aishani Sinha and Jasvir Hunjan, and the winner of senior scientist of the year was Imaan Ganimusa.

Leah Walker, technologist at Lonza, said: “All the students’ presentations were to an excellent professional level, all presented with a lot of confidence.”