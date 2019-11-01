Former parish councillor collects crisp packets in Burnham

A former parish councillor in Burnham is running a scheme to collect empty crisp packets from the community.

Paula Prince started the initiative to collect empty crisp packets in April this year after seeing a post on Facebook about Walkers Crisps teaming up with Terracycle.

Discussing the scheme, Paula said: “I wasn’t sure if the community would get involved and I thought that if we could keep crisp packets from going into landfill, raise awareness about the environment and being eco-friendly as well as raising money then it was worth a try.”

At the time of the start-up, Paula who was a councillor on the recreation and amenities committee, was aware of the cost of repairs and equipment for play areas in the community.

She added: “I thought it would be a really good area to put the money into. I put the idea forward and Tabish Wazir, deputy parish clerk, agreed it would be very helpful.”

To date the scheme has raised £169, equivalent to 169kgs of empty crisp packets which have not gone into landfill.

Paula added that the amount of money raised depends on the weight of the crisp packets and a minimum of 5kgs has to be sent in each time.

“For each kilogram sent we get 200 points which is the equivalent of £1. The points go into an account and then I transfer the points to Burnham Parish Council play areas and it is then converted to money that is ring-fenced for the children’s play areas in Burnham and cannot be used for anything else.

Crisp packets can be dropped off at Burnham Park Hall, The Five Bells or the Red Lion Pub, St Peter’s Church, The Brewery, Slimming World, Pinewood Studios and several local schools.

Paula said: “It’s a lot of work and it doesn’t sound like much money but the way the community has come together to support it just shows what a great scheme it is and what a great community we have here.”