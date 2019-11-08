Elderly residents to enjoy afternoon tea on Sunday

Elderly residents are set to enjoy an afternoon of eating, drinking and chatting at an afternoon tea event on Sunday.

Members of the group Re-engage, formerly called Contact the Elderly, was set to help combat loneliness in elderly residents.

The event sees the group meet up every second Sunday of the month for afternoon tea, which is hosted by a volunteer at their house.

The tea is hosted by a different volunteer each month, and volunteers also drive members to and from the host’s house.

Volunteer Paula Prince, who is in her 20th year of hosting, is set to welcome the group to her home in Burnham, on Sunday between 3pm and 5pm.

Paula said: “For some of the elderly it’s a real lifeline and the only time they really get to go out and socialise.

“It’s always a happy afternoon with lots of chatting drinking tea and lots of food.

“I always over cater so they all go home with a doggy bag.”

For more information visit: https://www.reengage.org.uk/